Ariana Grande Premieres 'Brighter Days Ahead' Short Film

(Republic) Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, and international superstar, Ariana Grande premieres the short film, brighter days ahead, the visual companion to eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days.

Set against the music of eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, and directed by frequent collaborators Christian Breslauer and Ariana Grande, this film explores love, loss, growth, and the fleeting nature of memory, delivering a heartfelt cinematic experience that closes the door on this eternal sunshine album era.

Seventy years have passed since we last saw Peaches (played by Ariana Grande). Now, she finds herself once again in the waiting room of Brighter Days Inc., but this time for a very different appointment. The company now offers advanced memory restoration, allowing her to revisit a curated selection of moments from her life-both cherished and painful. As Peaches embarks on this immersive journey, we watch her confront and heal certain wounds (personal and professional alike) that have made her who she is today. She reconnects with her younger self who had been patiently in the wings for over a decade, as she works her way through the challenges of fame (she is the daughter of the very famous Brighter Days Inc. founder/doctor), personal sensationalism (resulting in being torn apart by stray cats), and generational trauma. In the end, with the help of her loved ones and art, she is able to come home to herself. She would do anything to experience it all again. However, there's one catch: once a memory is relived, it is erased forever.

Special fan screenings of brighter days ahead are planned in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boca Raton on Sunday, March 30th, where fans will have a chance of seeing the short film on the big screen.

The release marks the one-year anniversary of Ariana Grande's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". Both, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making eternal sunshine the only album to produce multiple Hot 100 #1 hits in 2024.

