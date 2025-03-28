Awksymoron Release 'Ollie' EP

(planetary) Awksymoron is ecstatic to present their latest EP, Ollie. Available on a streaming platform near you, the new EP comes on the heels of the lovely singles "All Bets Are Off" and "Something New".

A compilation of six loving songs that delve into aspects of joy, grief, family, friendship and self-reflection, Ollie is the fresh new offering from the Brooklyn-based Awksymoron. Coated in Athena Matsil's cathartic vocal harmonies and melodic guitar strums, the new EP provides lo-fi bliss in the vein of legends like Clairo, Soccer Mommy, or Sidney Gish. Sonically, the new EP traverses genres such as lo-fi bedroom pop and contemporary indie with tracks that draw heavy inspiration from The Beatles, Michael Kiwanuka, and The Moldy Peaches, to name a few.

A decadent sampling of tracks recorded between 2017 and 2023, Ollie began its cultivation while Matsil was attending Oberlin College, culminating in present day Brooklyn. Offering snapshots of various moments in Matsil's life, the EP transcends between space and time, offering a timeless, yet unique soundscape.

Athena Matsil, the band's brainchild speaks in further detail about the new EP:"I did not write these songs together or with the intention of making an EP. My band has been playing together for years now and we decided at the time of recording that these 6 songs would make for a good sampling of what we are about. To me, each song occupies its own genre-sphere and draws inspiration from different places, whether it's an artist who's influenced me or a particular musical skill I was exploring at the time. While sonically they may seem a bit scattered, they're all tied together thematically. I think of this EP as a collection of loving and heartfelt songs that touch on themes like friendship, family, nostalgia, grief, self-reflection, and life observations."

