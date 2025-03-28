Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years

(MPG) Legendary rock n' roll band Bachman-Turner Overdrive released their first new music in over 25 years with "60 Years Ago," a new single reflecting on the vibrant Winnipeg music scene that produced some of the most influential songwriters of all time.
The single arrives as BTO gears up for their Back In Overdrive Tour 2025, a massive tour consisting of 22 shows across Canada which kicks off next week on April 1 in Victoria, BC. They'll be joined by multi-platinum April Wine and Headpins, two fellow Canadian rock bands, who will open in support. Proceeds from "60 Years Ago" will go to The Bridge to Nowhere charity ride, produced in partnership by Brothers of the Fork and Hockey Helps the Homeless.
"As a thank-you to Winnipeg, the city that shaped us, I wrote a song called '60 Years Ago.'" Bachman states. "It features Tal Bachman, KoKo Bachman, and me, with Fred Turner on vocals, and features an incredible guitar solo from Neil Young. This song is our tribute to Winnipeg, the place where we grew up as teenagers in the '60s, a time when the city's music scene was exploding. It was the Liverpool of North America, a melting pot of incredible talents. Everyone I've talked to who spent time in Winnipeg and witnessed that musical explosion is excited to hear this song, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it."
In 2023, Randy Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as "Takin' Care Of Business" and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet," and has continued to tour throughout 2024, and now into 2025. Led by Bachman, BTO has recently revamped its lineup. "BTO has truly become a family band again," Bachman exclaims. "My son, Tal Bachman on guitar, my daughter-in-law, KoKo Bachman on drums, and our friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar. We sound better than ever. We're playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible. We can't wait to tour Canada in April and May and show off this powerhouse lineup. The BTO sound is BACK!!" The band will also be performing hits from The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.
Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock and roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last thirty years of popular music.
BTO recently announced a US tour as well, which includes co-headline dates with southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band, with the 70s/80s hitmakers Jefferson Starship as the special guest. See full list of tour dates below for Canada and the US.
Canada 2025 Tour Dates:
April 1 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre
April 3 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre
April 4 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre
April 6 - Cranbrook, BC @ Western Financial Place
April 8 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
April 9 - Grand Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre
April 11 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 12 - Calgary, AB @ Event Centre at Grey Eagle Casino
April 13 - Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena
April 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
April 17 - Brandon, MB @ Westoba Place at Keystone Centre
April 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
April 24 - Kitchener, ON @ The Aud (Kitchener Memorial Auditorium)
April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Toronto
April 28 - St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre
April 29 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre
May 1 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place
May 2 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place
May 4 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena
May 5 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
May 7 - Saint John, NB @ TD Station
May 8 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
US Tour Dates with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship:
July 18 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
July 19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino
July 20 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena
July 22 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
July 24 - Appleton, WI - Neuroscience Group Field
July 25 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill Terre Haute
July 26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
August 1 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Casino
August 3 - Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Civic Center Complex #
# Outlaws replacing Jefferson Starship as special guest
US Tour Dates - BTO only:
July 28 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center For The Performing Art
July 29 - Elk Grove Village, IL - The Village Green at the Charles Zettek Municipal Complex
July 31 - Jefferson City, MO - MU Health Care Capital Region Amphitheater
August 15 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino
August 16 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar PAC
August 18 - Boise, ID - Western Idaho Fair
August 21 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino
August 22 - Ft. McDowell, AZ - We-Ko-Pa Casino
August 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino
