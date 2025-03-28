Christian Hayes Shares 'Through It All' Ahead Of CMA Fest Debut

(Capitol) Ever since Capitol Records recording artist Christian Hayes' love for songwriting was born in a journal his grandpa gifted him at age seven, music has been an avenue for him to navigate complex emotions associated with growing up and the heartaches that come with it. The release of his latest song, "Through It All," is no exception, as Hayes toggles with learning to move on from a relationship alone.

Hayes says, "I wrote 'Through It All' in celebration of all the times I made it through things without the people who promised they'd be there for me. It's a song about realizing you're strong enough - and you are enough... It's something I hope you can find strength in as well."

Written by Hayes and Jonah Kagen, and produced by Kagen, the emotional ballad conveys the anguish of a relationship ending with a person who was expected to be around to help weather life's storms.

Keys on the table and old broken glass on the floor

I turn up the music so loud I can't think anymore

Most days I wish that I'd never had witnessed your smile

Cause that pain came on quickly and then it just stayed for a while

Through it all

You said through it all

You weren't there at all

I got through it all

Prior to "Through It All," Hayes released his debut EP, Last I Love You, in September 2024. Last I Love You casts a wide net, introducing Hayes' genre-bending style by fusing Americana and folk, while bouncing between campfire ballads, cinematic soundscapes and raw, rowdy barn-burners. At the center of that sound is Hayes himself: a wise-beyond-his-years musician who knows he can't move forward without taking a look at his past.

Genuine and articulate, Hayes comes from a long line of storytellers that includes his Grandpa Jack - a poet by profession. Born and raised in the foothills of Appalachia, Hayes began playing guitar at age eight. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve and attended the University of Alabama.

Hayes made his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 1, performing two songs: the unreleased "Home Sweet Home" and viral hit, "LILY." This Summer, Hayes will make his CMA Fest debut with a performance on the Hard Rock Stage.

Upcoming 2025 Tour Dates:

March 28 // Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival // Nashville, TN

April 18 // Boot Barn Hall // Gainesville, GA

June 5 // CMA Fest // Nashville, TN

June 6 // Downtown Historic McKinney Square // McKinney, TX

June 26 // Jackalope Jamboree 2025 // Pendleton, OR

Sept. 11 // Born & Raised 2025 // Pryor, OK

