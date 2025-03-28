Dua Lipa Shares 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan

(PPM) Dua Lipa releases a remix of her UK double platinum single "Physical" featuring fellow award-winning pop sensation Troye Sivan. The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye, which fans first got their hands on earlier this week after Dua brought Troye out for a surprise performance of "Rush" during one of her five sold-out nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena as part of her Radical Optimism World Tour.
Following their performance, the duo went down into the crowd to gift one lucky fan a USB drive containing the unreleased track. The collab comes on the heels of the 5th anniversary of Dua's GRAMMY Award-winning, certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which is also re-released today on a special triple vinyl edition in celebration of the anniversary.
Pressed on one yellow splatter vinyl and two traditional black vinyl discs, the 3-LP set includes the album's original 11 tracks, along with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia
