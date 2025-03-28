Dua Lipa Shares 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan

(PPM) Dua Lipa releases a remix of her UK double platinum single "Physical" featuring fellow award-winning pop sensation Troye Sivan. The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye, which fans first got their hands on earlier this week after Dua brought Troye out for a surprise performance of "Rush" during one of her five sold-out nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena as part of her Radical Optimism World Tour.

Following their performance, the duo went down into the crowd to gift one lucky fan a USB drive containing the unreleased track. The collab comes on the heels of the 5th anniversary of Dua's GRAMMY Award-winning, certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which is also re-released today on a special triple vinyl edition in celebration of the anniversary.

Pressed on one yellow splatter vinyl and two traditional black vinyl discs, the 3-LP set includes the album's original 11 tracks, along with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, and the remix album Club Future Nostalgia

Related Stories

Dua Lipa Launches Radical Optimism Tour Down Under

JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video

Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall Album Coming

Dua Lipa: At Your Service Season Three Finale Features Troye Sivan

News > Dua Lipa