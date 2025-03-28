Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case

(SAM) Kevin Ross continues to keep the momentum high with the release of his latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" featuring none other than R&B hitmaker Case. Known for his timeless classics like "Touch Me, Tease Me" and "Happily Ever After," Case joins Ross in this soulful blend of melodies that pays tribute to the rich legacy of R&B.
Ross has built a reputation for creating memorable mashups, often going viral with his incredible vocal arrangements that breathe new life into beloved hits. His latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" series has captivated fans and showcased his creative genius.
The release arrives just ahead of Ross' highly anticipated EP, Love Uptempo Vol. 1, dropping April 4. The project offers a fresh new vibe for listeners, exploring themes of time, transformation, and love at different tempos. The EP's lead single, "Love In The Middle," is currently climbing the Billboard Top 20 at R&B Radio, continuing Ross' impressive streak of hits. Stream the mash-up here
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg- Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years- Linkin Park- more
KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced- AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop- Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'- more
Ariana Grande Premieres 'Brighter Days Ahead' Short Film- Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'- more
Eric Church To Play Evangeline vs. The Machine Live Shows- Watch Chase Rice Perform 'Carolina Can' On GMA- Mumford & Sons-Alison Krauss- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years
Underoath Deliver New Album 'The Place After This One'
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release New Album
Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video
Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO
Wolves at the Gate Stream 'Sythetic Sun' Visualizer
Clutch Expand 2025 North American Tour