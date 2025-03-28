Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case

(SAM) Kevin Ross continues to keep the momentum high with the release of his latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" featuring none other than R&B hitmaker Case. Known for his timeless classics like "Touch Me, Tease Me" and "Happily Ever After," Case joins Ross in this soulful blend of melodies that pays tribute to the rich legacy of R&B.

Ross has built a reputation for creating memorable mashups, often going viral with his incredible vocal arrangements that breathe new life into beloved hits. His latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" series has captivated fans and showcased his creative genius.

The release arrives just ahead of Ross' highly anticipated EP, Love Uptempo Vol. 1, dropping April 4. The project offers a fresh new vibe for listeners, exploring themes of time, transformation, and love at different tempos. The EP's lead single, "Love In The Middle," is currently climbing the Billboard Top 20 at R&B Radio, continuing Ross' impressive streak of hits. Stream the mash-up here

