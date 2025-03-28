.

Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case

03-28-2025
Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case

(SAM) Kevin Ross continues to keep the momentum high with the release of his latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" featuring none other than R&B hitmaker Case. Known for his timeless classics like "Touch Me, Tease Me" and "Happily Ever After," Case joins Ross in this soulful blend of melodies that pays tribute to the rich legacy of R&B.

Ross has built a reputation for creating memorable mashups, often going viral with his incredible vocal arrangements that breathe new life into beloved hits. His latest "Vets Only: The Mash-Up" series has captivated fans and showcased his creative genius.

The release arrives just ahead of Ross' highly anticipated EP, Love Uptempo Vol. 1, dropping April 4. The project offers a fresh new vibe for listeners, exploring themes of time, transformation, and love at different tempos. The EP's lead single, "Love In The Middle," is currently climbing the Billboard Top 20 at R&B Radio, continuing Ross' impressive streak of hits. Stream the mash-up here

Related Stories
Kevin Ross Delivers 'Vets Only: The Mash-Up' With Case

Kevin Ross Is 'Back 4 More'

News > Kevin Ross

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg- Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years- Linkin Park- more

KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced- AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar Coming To U.S. Tour Stop- Foreigner Strike Gold With 'Can't Slow Down'- more

Ariana Grande Premieres 'Brighter Days Ahead' Short Film- Kesha Teams with T-Pain For 'YIPPEE-KI-YAY'- more

Day In Country

Eric Church To Play Evangeline vs. The Machine Live Shows- Watch Chase Rice Perform 'Carolina Can' On GMA- Mumford & Sons-Alison Krauss- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Latest News

Lou Gramm Reuniting With Foreigner For Upcoming Tour Leg

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Recruit Neil Young For First New Song in 25 Years

Underoath Deliver New Album 'The Place After This One'

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release New Album

Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video

Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO

Wolves at the Gate Stream 'Sythetic Sun' Visualizer

Clutch Expand 2025 North American Tour