Lainey Wilson Receives 7 ACM Awards Nominations

(BBR) 2x ACM Award-winner and reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson is nominated for seven awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Song of the Year ("4x4xU," as an artist and songwriter), Visual Media of the Year ("4x4xU") and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. The awards ceremony will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The nominations add to yet another triumphant year for Wilson, who recently earned her eighth #1 at country radio with "4x4xU," and is in the midst of her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, including stops this fall at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others.

The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this month. The tour further celebrates Wilson's widely acclaimed new album, Whirlwind, which was released this past summer via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 3-Brooklyn, NY-King's Theatre

May 30-Panama City Beach, FL-Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

May 31-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

June 6-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 20-Wildwood, NJ-Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest

June 27-Cadott, WI-Country Fest

July 10-Ottawa, ON-Ottawa Bluesfest

July 12-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival

August 14-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*

August 15-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

August 16-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*

August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 22-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center*

August 23-Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*

August 28-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 29-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*

August 30-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*

September 11-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†

September 12-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†

September 13-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena†

September 18-Austin, TX-Moody Center‡

September 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡

September 20-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

September 25-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage§

September 26-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre§

September 27-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena§

October 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena||

October 3-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center§

October 4-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center§

October 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden§

October 11-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center§

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena||

October 18-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center||

October 24-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center#

November 7-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#

November 8-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#

~with special guest Zach Meadows

*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts

†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson

‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

