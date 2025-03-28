Linkin Park Unleash 'Up From The Bottom' Video

(Warner) Linkin Park unleash a ferocious new single entitled "Up From The Bottom" out now via Warner Records. It sets the stage for the Deluxe Edition of their acclaimed album FROM ZERO, arriving on May 16. Notably, it includes three brand new songs, and an expanded physical edition will feature five additional live tracks captured during their inimitable live show.

While the From Zero World Tour gallops through the U.S. this month, the band has added new South America show details, including venues and ticketing details. LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start March 31. General onsale begins Thursday April 3rd.

LINKIN PARK wrote and recorded "Up From The Bottom" in between segments of their massive From Zero World Tour. Harnessing the energy of their 2024 live re-emergence, the track's decisive piano refrain, distorted riffs, and propulsive drums lay the foundation for the singular vocal duo of Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda, singing "You keep me waiting down here so far below, staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom." The song climaxes with a surprising bridge of turntable scratches, 808s, and one of Shinoda's most memorable rap verses--evoking their signature genre alchemy spiked with a rush of fresh inspiration.

This bevy of excitement paves the way for the FROM ZERO (DELUXE EDITION). About the new collection, Shinoda said, "We are so grateful for the incredible reception to From Zero. This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could've hoped for. Thank you for listening."

Among the Deluxe Edition's brand new material, "Let You Fade" is sure to be a fan favorite, with its crushing guitars, brutal drums, and full-hearted lyrics. The third track, "Unshatter," came to life early in the FROM ZERO recording process, with Armstrong's vocal fireworks mid-song hinting at "what was possible together," as the band says.

This winter, LINKIN PARK ignited their massive From Zero World Tour with epic and unforgettable shows everywhere from Mexico to Tokyo, Jakarta, and beyond. Throughout 2025, the From Zero World Tour-produced by Live Nation-will see the band touch down on four continents. Anticipation has already reached fever pitch, resulting in 15 sellouts across the tour at legendary venues such as Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, and Boston's TD Garden where a second date has been added for July 31 due to overwhelming demand. This massive global jaunt carries them through to the end of the year, concluding on November 11 in Brasilia, Brazil. Special guests Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025

*Festival Performance

= General onsale begins Thursday, April 3rd

$ With support from Spiritbox

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France - Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden - Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center - Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena - Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA &=

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center - San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center - Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &

October 25, 2025 | Distrito Verde - Bogota, CO =

October 28, 2025 | Estadio San Marcos - Lima, PE =

October 31, 2025 |Parque de la Ciudad - Buenos Aires, AR =

November 2, 2025 | Estadio Nacional - Santiago, CL =

November 5, 2025 | Estadio Couto Pereira - Curitiba, BR =

November 8, 2025 | Estadio MorumBIS - Sao Paulo, BR =

November 11, 2025 | Estadio Mane Garrincha - Brasilia, BR =

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup

Metallica and Linkin Park Won Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards (2024 In Review)

Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

Linkin Park Share Video Of Live Debut Of 'Two Faced'

News > Linkin Park