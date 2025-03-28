Lord Huron Share New Single 'Nothing I Need'

(Mercury) Lord Huron presents a new single, "Nothing I Need," their second new song of 2025. "Nothing I Need" is driven by frontman Ben Schneider's calming, wistful voice: "I fell in deep // When you fell out of love with me // Now I got everything I want // And I got nothing that I need." Melodic guitar blooms with shuffling percussion and a delicate swelling of instrumentation.
In Schneider's words, "Nothing I Need" "wonders if it's possible - within the short time you've got - to ever truly know what you want, if it's worthwhile wanting anything at all, and if there's any point in pondering what's down the roads you didn't take." Following the highly-praised and cinematic "Who Laughs Last?" (feat. Kristen Stewart), "Nothing I Need" is another magnetic track in Lord Huron's discography. Expect more music and news from Lord Huron in the coming months.
Next month, Lord Huron embarks on an entirely sold-out spring tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their beloved album Strange Trails, which features the multi-platinum single "The Night We Met." Following, they'll play across North American for their biggest headline tour to date, including performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Moody Center in Austin, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select dates will feature support from artists including Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby and more. A full list of dates can be found below; tickets are on sale now.
ord Huron Tour Dates
Sat. April 26 - Charleston, NC @ Highwater Festival
Thu. May 22 - Reno, NV @ The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort - SOLD OUT *
Fri. May 23 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden - SOLD OUT *
Sun. May 25 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater - SOLD OUT *
Mon. May 26 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater - SOLD OUT *
Wed. May 28 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT *
Thu. May 29 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT *
Sat. May 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater - SOLD OUT *
Sun. June 1 - Denver, CO @ Outside Festival
Fri. July 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - SOLD OUT ^
Sat. July 19 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed - SOLD OUT ^
Sun. July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed - SOLD OUT ^
Tue. July 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory - SOLD OUT %
Wed. July 23 @ Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre - SOLD OUT %
Fri. July 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %
Sat. July 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %
Sun. July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park %
Tue. July 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #
Wed. July 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
Fri. Aug. 1- Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavillion at The Mann %
Sun. Aug. 3 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway - SOLD OUT %
Tue. Aug. 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %
Thu. Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors) @
Fri. Aug. 8 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor - SOLD OUT @
Sat. Aug. 9 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre @
Mon. Sept. 1 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Ronda
Thu. Sept. 4 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Fri. Sept. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sat. Sept. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen
Mon. Sept. 8 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Tue. Sept. 9 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
Wed. Sept. 10 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
Thu. Sept. 11 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Sat. Sept. 13 - Paris, FR @ L'Olympia
Sun. Sept. 14 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg - Ronda - SOLD OUT
Mon. Sept. 15 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
Tue. Sept. 16 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Thu. Sept. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
Fri. Sept. 19 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo - SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 20 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow - SOLD OUT
Sun. Sept. 21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Tue. Sept. 23 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Wed. Sept. 24 - London, UK @ 02 Academy Brixton
Wed. Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley !
Fri. Oct. 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center !
Sat. Oct. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !
Sun. Oct. 19 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion !
Tue. Oct. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center - SOLD OUT !
Thu. Oct. 23 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha - SOLD OUT !
Fri. Oct. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !
Sat. Oct. 15 - Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena !
Mon. Oct. 27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !
Wed. Oct. 29 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall !
Thu. Oct. 30 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center $
Sat. Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre - SOLD OUT $
Sun. Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum $
* with Molly Lewis
^ with Indigo De Souza
% with Lee Fields
# with Waxahatchee
@ with S.G. Goodman
! with Kevin Morby
$ with Feist
