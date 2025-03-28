Maddox Batson Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

(EBM) Hailed as "one of the most exciting new voices in Country music" by Holler, breakout country artist Maddox Batson made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, March 26, performing two songs from his recently released EP First Dance.

In between performing "I Don't Like You Anymore" and "It Was You," Batson shared, "Performing here at the Opry tonight means more to me than anything. I want to give a shout out to all my family here tonight. I can't stop smiling. You're making dreams come true for me!"

Chatting with Opry announcer Charlie Mattos on stage, Batson was asked, "How cool did it feel to be in that circle?" "Walking out on this stage, the circle, is something I've wanted to do my entire life. I know I haven't lived a long time, but...," he shared smiling, with laughter from the audience. "Growing up in the country music space, growing up knowing the prestige of the Grand Ole Opry and actually coming out here to play it means the world to me. It's the coolest thing ever."

First Dance, available now via Prosper Entertainment/Warner Records, finds the multi-instrumental singer-songwriter captivating audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and signature sound.

Talking about First Dance from the Opry stage, he shared, "I've never been more proud of a body of music. A year ago, I released my first song 'Tears in the River.' And then a year and six days later, I got to release my debut EP. I'm so proud of it and glad the fans are liking it so far."

The EP arrives after standout "I Don't Like You Anymore," surpassing 1 million Spotify streams and 3.2 million YouTube views on its accompanying music video. It follows in the wake of the buzzing "X's," which has already amassed over 6 million Spotify streams in addition to 11 million YouTube views on the music video.

First Dance features seven tracks with the same youthful magnetism, including highlights like the single "Girl In Green." Showcasing his stunning signature style, Batson paints a cinematic picture on the catchy chorus, "Tell me, have you seen the girl in green? Felt like a movie, yes it could've been a dream." The music video for "Girl In Green" is available now - watch below:

