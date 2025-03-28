Mumford & Sons Launching North American Tour

(Live Nation) Mumford & Sons release their fifth album, RUSHMERE, and detail an extensive North American tour for later this year. Rushmere is the spot where Mumford & Sons first met in Wimbledon. And RUSHMERE is the beginning for Mumford & Sons' next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio.
RUSHMERE was produced in collaboration with the nine-time Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and in Devon, U.K.
To coincide with the release, the band are excited to announce an arena and amphitheater tour of North America for later this year. The tour commences on June 5 in the city Bend, Oregon, and concludes a second leg at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on October 26.
The support acts include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours and Divorce.
MUMFORD & SONS LIVE
May 25-Liverpool, U.K.-Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025
June 5-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
June 9-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre*
June 12-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl†
June 14-West Valley City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†
June 17-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center†
June 18-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center†
June 20-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center†
June 21-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡
June 22-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion†
June 24-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage†
July 4-Dublin, Ireland-Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)
July 7-Verona, Italy-Arena di Verona
July 18-Quincy, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre§
July 19-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Festival
July 21-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 22-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 24-Bonner Springs, KS-Azura Amphitheater#
July 26-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#
July 27-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium#
July 29-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park||
July 31-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater||
August 8-Forest Hills, NY-Forest Hills Stadium~
October 8-Chicago, IL-United Center**
October 9-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center**
October 11-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum**
October 12-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena**
October 14-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center**
October 16-Buffalo, NY-KeyBank Center**
October 17-Montréal, QC-Centre Bell**
October 19-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena**
October 20-Detroit, MI- Little Caesars Arena**
October 22-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena††
October 24-Austin, TX- Moody Center††
October 25-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center††
October 26-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center Arena††
November 6-Stockholm, Sweden-Avicii Arena
November 8-Copenhagen, Denmark-Royal Arena
November 10-Berlin, Germany-Uber Arena
November 12-Cologne, Germany-Lanxess Arena
November 13-Antwerp, Belgium-Sportpaleis
November 14-Paris, France-Adidas Arena
November 16- Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg-Rockhal
November 17-Amsterdam, Netherlands- Ziggo Dome
November 19-Bologna, Italy-Unipol Arena
November 20-Zurich, Switzerland-Hallenstadion
November 21-Milan, Italy-Unipol Forum
November 23-Barcelona, Spain-Palau Sant Jordi
November 25-Lisbon, Portugal-Sagres Campo Pequeno
November 29-Newcastle, U.K.-Utilita Arena†† (NEW DATE
November 30-Leeds, U.K.-First Direct Arena†† (NEW DATE)
December 2-Glasgow, U.K.-OVO Hyrdo†† (SOLD OUT)
December 3-Manchester, U.K.-Co-op Live†† (SOLD OUT)
December 5-Sheffield, U.K.-Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)
December 7-Birmingham, U.K.- Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)
December 8-Cardiff, U.K.-Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)
December 10-London, U.K.-The O2†† (SOLD OUT)
December 11-London, U.K.-The O2†† (SOLD OUT)
*with special guest Divorce
†with special guest Good Neighbours
‡with special guest Gigi Perez
§with special guest Japanese Breakfast
^with special guest Madison Cunningham
#with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov
||with special guest Margo Price
~with special guest Lucius
**with special guest Michael Kiwanuka
††with special guest Sierra Ferrell
