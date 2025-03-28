NAV Releases OMW2 REXDALE

(Republic) Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has released his highly anticipated, long awaited new album, OMW2 REXDALE. The album features Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, along with the collaborative Metro Boomin track "Real Me" released last week.
Producers on the album include NAV, Wheezy, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin, Allen Ritter, Ojivolta and more. The album was Executive Produced by NAV & Ethan Stevens. A video for "Burbs" will drop today.. It was filmed in India when NAV traveled there for his first performance in Mumbai.
His first project since 2022's Demons Protected By Angels, NAV began teasing the album's rollout last year in front of tens of thousands of people on Coachella's Sahara stage. He followed up with part one of the album trailer, fueling speculation about the album's features and revealing that Future helped name it.
NAV has been one of the most successful artists of the past decade. Since joining XO-led by The Weeknd-he became the label's first official signee in 2016. He has since garnered 9 billion global streams, 11 million RIAA-certified digital units, four RIAA Gold albums, and 11 Hot 100 hits. His last album, Demons Protected By Angels, released in September 2022, debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap charts with over 275 million streams globally, marking NAV's third #1 album and fifth consecutive top 10 album in the U.S. He has reached the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 twice with Bad Habits (2019) and Good Intentions (2020)
