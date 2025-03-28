NLE Choppa Shares 'Hard Life' From Black Heat Movie

(Warner) Memphis rap star NLE Choppa continues an incredible expectation-defying streak with "HARD LIFE" featuring Carey Washington, a moving new single and the main song from his feature-film debut, Black Heat, which hits theaters today. The cut is a prayer from Choppa to his kids that underscores the theme of the action-thriller he costars in.
Haunted yet hopeful and intimate yet epic, "HARD LIFE" has a gravitas that's driven home by Choppa's deep and melodic vocals. Backed by dramatic piano and soulful cries co-produced by Paul Koch, Choppa shares a wish for his children: "Pray to the Lord protect my son while I ride through the night / Keep my daughter aura shining bright like a light / It's a hard life, it's a hard life / May my son grow old and be a gentleman of people, pray that my daughter become the humblest of divas." He later evokes his hero Tupac Shakur, referring to them as "two rose petals that grew from concrete."
The song is central to Black Heat, which follows the journey of two determined parents who venture into an unfamiliar world to rescue their teenage daughter from the grip of a powerful and ruthless pimp - King David, played harrowingly by Choppa who acts alongside Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, Keanu, Zola) and DreamDoll. Memphis' own Wes Miller directs.
With his weighty new song and striking acting turn, Choppa continues to challenge perceptions of what a rap artist can be. In February, he released a pair of deeply thoughtful singles in honor of Black History Month. Most recent was "Crescent Moon," an unfiltered look at the realities of life in the hood and his own journey to rise above circumstances that once sought to define him. Before that came the powerful anti-gun-violence anthem "CAN WE LIVE?" with B.O.A Mook, full of hard-hitting social commentary that sheds light on the pressures of street survival.
Choppa also kicked off 2025 in a big way with "Dare U," his high-energy collaboration with Imagine Dragons that has racked up over 23.8 million global streams and earned widespread acclaim. Billboard hailed the genre-blending smash as "an explosive collaboration," while VIBE took the opportunity to dub Choppa "the people's champion." Meanwhile, his upbeat and often sultry December project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN - featuring guest turns from Skilla Baby, Summer Walker, T-Pain, Yung Bleu, and more -was praised by Complex as "a bold and versatile work." With over 9.6 billion global streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques, the 22-year-old artist remains a force of nature, refusing to be boxed in by industry expectations.
Beyond music, Choppa stands as a beacon of resilience and growth. His community activism - including his This Can't Be Vegan food truck and literacy initiatives - proves his dedication to uplifting those who walk the same streets he once did. Whether through fashion, philanthropy, or film, he continues to redefine the modern hip-hop artist, leading with purpose and authenticity.
