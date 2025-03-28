Rascal Flatts And Blake Shelton Share 'Mayberry'

(The GreenRoom) Like friends catching up on an old porch swing, Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts team to revamp the nostalgic "Mayberry," resulting in a twangy, bright rendition of the 2002 chart-topper.

The third release from the iconic trio's highly-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS album, "Mayberry" embodies the "refueled" theme, with steel guitar, breezy production and the combination of Shelton's signature baritone with the Flatts' soaring harmonies - seamlessly blending their musical styles.

"It was so much fun playing with Blake again. He was on our first two tours with us back in the day, and it means so much that he wanted to do this project with us," says Joe Don Rooney. "He's one of the best in the business. He truly owned this song...it sounds like a Blake Shelton record now!"

Recently nominated for ACM Group Of The Year following the overwhelming outpour of support for their reunion, Rascal Flatts is set to release their much-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS collaboration album June 6th. Releasing via Big Machine Records, the project features nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits, including the infectiously emotive "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson and record-breaking single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers, boasting an eclectic lineup of guest artists from all walks of life, each infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits from the trio's acclaimed catalogue.

Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Track List:

1. "I Dare You" (with Jonas Brothers)

2. "Fast Cars And Freedom" (with Jason Aldean)

3. "My Wish" (with Carly Pearce)

4. "Mayberry" (with Blake Shelton)

5. "Stand" (with Brandon Lake)

6. "Summer Nights" (with Ashley Cooke)

7. "What Hurts The Most" (with Backstreet Boys)

8. "Yours If You Want It" (with Jordan Davis)

9. "Life Is A Highway" (with Lzzy Hale)

10. "I'm Movin' On" (with Kelly Clarkson)

