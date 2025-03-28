Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Release New Album

(Chipster) The highly anticipated second album from Canadian/American four-piece Envy Of None is out today. Titled Stygian Wavz, the album draws its name from the work of the Roman poet Ovid who spoke of "Stygian waves and turbulence at the gates of hell" - a metaphor for the struggles and hardships we face. Following a recent string of standout single releases and stunning music videos, the band are excited to finally be able to share the album in its entirety and bring their full creative vision to life.
Alex Lifeson shared, "I loved all the quality building materials that arrived from my partners and enjoyed cementing each board and brick of an idea into 11 unique rooms within a most beautiful abode. I would encourage you to stroll slowly and repeatedly through each of these rooms, drinking in the colours, gazing at the vistas and feeling the warm wash of sensory vibration. Within these rooms, we have built a place for you, our cordial guest, to relax and open your heart and mind in the comfort of our beloved home. Welcome, friend."
Though they'd never describe themselves as such, Envy Of None are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Alex Lifeson - one of rock's most influential visionaries - heading up guitar duties, with Andy Curran of Coney Hatch and Soho 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member - American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne - whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.
Stygian Wavz is out now on a selection of formats including coloured vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset -
