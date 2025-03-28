Rylo Rodriguez Teams With Rio Da Yung OG For 'Bring Bac Act'

(ICLG) Platinum Alabama rap star Rylo Rodriguez returns triumphantly with his soul-laden record "Bring Bac Act" featuring Rio Da Young OG. Known for his elite storytelling abilities, Rylo thrives over soulful production, ruminating about his rugged past and gut-wrenching losses, including losing his close friends to the legal system. Rio Da Young OG matches Rylo's raw candor with hard-nosed rhymes about dealing with snakes and overcoming adversity in the cold streets.

"Bring Bac Act" arrives after Rylo teamed back up with his partner-in-rhyme, Lil Baby, earlier this year. Rylo and Baby's chemistry remains unmatched, as showcased on Baby's Billboard 200 No. 1 album, WHAM, which featured their latest collaboration, "By Myself," with Rod Wave.

Though Rylo's 2024 consisted of his lone release, "85 Cutlass," it demonstrated why he was one of the breakout artists of 2023. His album, Been One, debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the rap albums charts, proving why he's the next best thing to come out of Alabama. Dubbed the Southern Prince of Rap Samples by Rolling Stone, Rylo's triumph was matched by the success of "Thang For You" featuring No Cap, his first Hot 100 entry as a lead artist. This year, Rylo has proven to be a caliber feature artist, notching verses for Veeze ("F*cked a Fan") and YTB Fatt ("Same" and "Pretty Brown").

After signing to Lil Baby's Glass Window Entertainment in 2020, Rylo Rodriguez's penchant for flipping classic R&B songs into soulful hits became his calling card, as proven by songs like "Project Baby" and Valentines, which sample Mariah Carey and Tamia, respectively.

Previously making his grand entrance on Lil Baby's 2018 gold-certified song "No Friends," they continued their proven chemistry on "Cost to Be Alive." Rylo elevated his songwriting prowess when he released his debut album, G.I.H.F. It became his first top 40 entry on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 in 2020.

