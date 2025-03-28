St. Vincent Streams 'DOA' From 'Death Of A Unicorn'

(NLM) Six-time GRAMMY-winning multi-hyphenate St. Vincent has teamed up with A24 Music for the release of new song "DOA." Written, recorded and performed entirely by St. Vincent, and mixed by Cian Riordan, exclusively for the A24 feature DEATH OF A UNICORN, "DOA" is now available across digital platforms simultaneously with the film's theatrical release today.
The sweetly sinister pulsations and infectious guitar figures of "DOA" distinguish the song as yet another early 2025 highlight for St. Vincent. Recent months have seen her open the Nirvana set at FireAid and perform at the SNL50 Homecoming concert.
Weeks earlier, her universally acclaimed seventh album All Born Screaming took Best Rock Song, Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Alternative Music Album honors at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - at which she appeared in an all-star opening performance of "I Love L.A.."
This week, St. Vincent resumed her All Born Screaming world tour March 26 in Curitiba, Brazil. Following its swing through South America and Mexico, the tour returns to the U.S. starting April 6 in Dallas.
DEATH OF A UNICORN stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant, and was written and directed by Alex Scharfman.
