Underoath Deliver New Album 'The Place After This One'

(The Syndicate) Underoath, the iconic and genre-defining band, have finally returned with their highly-anticipated new album, The Place After This One, via MNRK Heavy. The album features the single "All The Love Is Gone," which debuted at #1 Most Added at Active Rock Radio and is quickly moving up the charts faster than any single in the band's career.

The group also was featured on the covers of Alternative Press, New Noise Magazine, Revolver and Rock Sound. Renowned for their ability to transform chaos into harmony and aggression into anthemic survival, the Florida-based group has delivered a record that has once again redefined heavy music and is sure to expand their already massive audience. With two RIAA-certified gold albums, three Grammy nominations, and a legacy of uncompromising authenticity, Underoath is louder, bolder and more essential than ever, while continuing to push boundaries in ways that few bands dare.

The Place After This One marks a truly momentous occasion in the band's history. It is a stunning document and a remarkable collection of songs, signaling a renaissance period in the beloved act's storied career. The album showcases where they're from and, more importantly, where they're headed. It's a masterpiece from musicians at the top of their game. Sonically, its references are varied and complex, and are a distillation of everything they've accomplished thus far: a crystalline vision blending hard rock, electronic experimentation, guttural screams and anthemic, call-to-arms choruses.

The Place After This One Track Listing:

01.) Generation No Surrender

02.) Devil

03.) Loss

04.) Survivor's Guilt

05.) All The Love Is Gone

06.) And Then There Was Nothing

07.) Teeth

08.) Shame

09.) Spinning in Place

10.) Vultures (feat. Troy Sanders of Mastadon)

11.) Cannibal

12.) Outsider

