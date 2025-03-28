Van Halen's 'Finish What Ya Started' Given Acoustic Makeover By OF LIMBO

(NPM) OF LIMBO are sharing a fun new homage to Van Halen with their acoustic version of the classic "Finish What Ya Started". It's the 2nd release from the California band off their upcoming "Unplugged" album, which will be released this summer.

Recorded at the band's home studio in Long Beach, their self-produced rendition is a tongue-in-cheek remake that adheres to the original, while making it a bluesy, sexy and hell raising version that is the trademark sound that OF LIMBO has become known for.

The band's Jake Davies says "Jason Klein (formerly of Butcher Babies), our "Unplugged" bassist, brought us this one and we knew we had to do it. Van Hagar at their best! It's a true "hound-dog" masterpiece. We would never try to improve on their perfection. But we did take a couple liberties with the song here and there!"

The "Finish What Ya Started" video was directed by Brandon Vancour and filmed at OF LIMBO's home studio in Long Beach. Jake explains "We just wanted to have fun and recreate the classic Van Halen video. We played around a little bit to make it a version our fans have come to expect. Other than that, we just followed their lead and hit up a couple babes (Internet sensations Heather Leather and Lindsey Ferrari) to dress up like rocker cowgirls while we danced around and sang along. There might have been some tequila involved..."

The band is ramping up their live shows to celebrate on release day for the song. More dates are currently being booked to support the album release.

Live Shows

Friday, March 28th @ Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

Friday, April 18th @ 4th Street Vine - Long Beach, CA (Acoustic)

Saturday, May 3rd @ The 3 Clubs - Hollywood, CA (Full band/Electric)

Related Stories

Singled Out: OF LIMBO's Joke's On You

Singled Out: Of Limbo's California Demon

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Let's Go

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

News > OF LIMBO