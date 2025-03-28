Watch Chase Rice Perform 'Carolina Can' On GMA

(EBM) Country music star and North Carolina native Chase Rice delivered heartfelt performances on ABC's "Good Morning America" and "GMA3: What You Need to Know" today, March 27, paying tribute to his home state's enduring spirit in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
On "Good Morning America," Rice performed fan-favorite hit "Carolina Can," with lyrics that paint a vivid picture of his time growing up in the Tar Heel State. The performance was part of the "Asheville Rising" special edition of the broadcast, which highlighted Western North Carolina's recovery and resilience six months after Hurricane Helene's devastation. The special also featured reports from co-anchor Robin Roberts, chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee and WABC-TV (New York) weather anchor Sam Champion, focusing on how the community is rebuilding and where the greatest needs remain for additional support.
"I saw what it was six months ago and saw what it was yesterday. It's a big difference. There's been a lot of cleaning up," Rice shared with Roberts prior to his performance. "It's been a lot of hands on deck, so that's been cool to see."
Rice also discussed his involvement in the "Concert for Carolina," a record-setting benefit event held on October 26, 2024 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. The concert, organized by fellow North Carolina artists Eric Church and Luke Combs, raised over $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Additionally, Rice recently partnered with Montana Knife Co. to raise $325,000 for relief efforts in the area as well as in the Los Angeles region affected by recent wildfires.
Later in the day, Rice also appeared on "GMA3: What You Need to Know," where he discussed his deep-rooted connection to the state with hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan before performing "Haw River," a haunting murder ballad set along the cherished North Carolina waterway from his recent critically acclaimed independent album, Go Down Singin'.
For more information on continued rebuilding efforts in the Asheville area and how to help, click here.
