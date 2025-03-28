Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies Film Premiere Announced

(CCM) Directors Amy Lee Nelson and Trevor Doyle Nelson are proud to announce the upcoming world premiere of Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies at the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF), an official Oscar qualifying festival, on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at the historic Texas Theater.

A true American tale -16 years in the making - Willie Nelson Presents : King of the Roadies honors and celebrates the story of Ben Dorcy, aka Lovey, the first and oldest roadie who shaped music history, pioneered an entire profession, and rivaled time itself to keep the show on the road. An unsung hero of country music, Lovey was the man behind the bona fide legends of the past century. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Knoxville, Kinky Friedman, Jamey Johnson, Ann-Margret and more come together to honor this legend among legends who shaped Texas and American music history.

Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies illuminates the invaluable role this pioneering figurehead played in the golden era of American country music. The film aims to honor all of those in the service industry who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly with little or no public recognition. Watch the official trailer below:

