Wolves at the Gate Stream 'Sythetic Sun' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Wolves at the Gate will release new album Wasteland on May 30 via Solid State Records. Today, the band has shared the visualizer for second single "SYNTHETIC SUN."

"As a culture, we're trying to create our own morality, but can't do so without a true moral standard," says vocalist/guitarist Steve Cobucci. "Rather, we do this individually, which ends up creating chaos. We all fall prey to this mindset. Creating your own morality will cause you to block out any semblance of truth outside of yourself. If you metaphorically block out the actual sun and create a synthetic sun, it will result in a slow and fatal poisoning."

The song's poignant and extremely current lyrical lean is complemented by the sonic heft. Syncopated beats and synths anchor the song, which will take up real estate in your brain long after the song fades out.

Wolves At The Gate have quietly and naturally evolved since their emergence out of the Midwest in 2008. Their vision unfolded across albums such as Captors [2012], VxV [2014], Types & Shadows [2016], Eclipse [2019], and Eulogies [2022]. Blabbermouth rated the latter "9.0-out-of-10.0," while mxdwn summed it up as "powerfully moving." Along the way, the group tallied tens of millions of streams fueled by the likes of "Counterfeit," "Deadman," "Lowborn," "Peace That Starts The War," and more. Not to mention, they've performed alongside everyone from The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Red to Fit For A King, August Burns Red, and Born Of Osiris. In 2024, a core idea screamed out to guitarist Steve Cobucci, shaping the creative direction of the band's next evolution. It slowly, but surely seeped into the DNA of the music and his words.

"As I was working on the album and especially the lyrics, I began to realize that the Wasteland was a metaphor for a frame of mind that I don't want to live in, but a world I feel myself drawn back into over and over again," Cobucci reveals. "I hate it. It's a world of empty promises. It's a mirage. A counterfeit."

