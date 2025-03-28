YoDogg & Cardo Deliver 'MADNESS'

(Epic) Emerging hip-hop artist YoDogg is making waves with his explosive new single, "MADNESS," in collaboration with acclaimed producer Cardo. This track is the first release from their upcoming joint project, set to drop soon via Madhouse Records/Epic Records. "MADNESS" is an electrifying anthem, hard-hitting, high-energy, and impossible to ignore. With a driving beat, infectious hook, and unrelenting flow, it sets the tone for the powerhouse duo's next chapter.

The music video, directed by KZA, amplifies the track's intensity. Set in an asylum-like facility, YoDogg navigates a gripping narrative with Cardo playing a key role. The bold visuals elevate the intensity, marking a pivotal moment in YoDogg's journey as he carves out his place as one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop.

The collaboration between YoDogg and Cardo is especially significant, as YoDogg is the first artist signed to Cardo's Madhouse Records. This partnership reflects Cardo's belief in YoDogg's talent, setting the stage for him to lead the way for the label and positioning him at the forefront of an exciting new era in hip-hop. With Cardo's influence shaping the sound and direction of YoDogg's project, the duo is poised to create a legacy that will define 2025 and beyond.

With its intense rhythm and compelling beat, "MADNESS" grabs your attention from the first listen. YoDogg's bold flow and commanding presence over Cardo's production make it a track that stays with you long after it ends.

"'MADNESS' represents where I'm at right now-raw, intense, and unfiltered," says YoDogg. "It gives listeners a taste of the energy and direction I'm bringing to the game."

Cardo adds, "YoDogg's energy is next level. He's got that hunger and fire, and his talent speaks for itself. I can already see the impact he'll have on the game."

Teaming up with Cardo, one of hip-hop's most influential and hit-making producers, YoDogg blends his raw talent with top-tier production to create a project that's not just about making hits, it's about creating a legacy. With 2025 shaping up to be an exciting year, the duo is poised to make an undeniable impact on the hip-hop world. Stay tuned for more new music, collaborations, and performances as YoDogg and Cardo continue to elevate the game and redefine what's possible in hip-hop.

