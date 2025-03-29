Ari Lennox Shares New Track 'Soft Girl Era'

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Ari Lennox, celebrated her birthday last week by releasing her anthemic new single "Soft Girl Era," Ari is embarking on her new journey where peace and serenity reign supreme.

Produced by GRAMMY-Award Winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, Ari peels back her layers and embraces her femineity as she yearns for the finer things, including being a passenger princess, first-class trips, and more.

"It's a hard knock life / Can you treat me right?" she commands to any eligible bachelor willing to fulfill her needs. "Soft Girl Era" arrives is a welcoming return for Ari, Jermaine Dupri, and Bryan Michael Cox, as the trio previously teamed up on her first Billboard radio No. 1 hit "Pressure."

Ari returned to music with 2024's "Smoke," an expert blend of classic and contemporary R&B sounds that resulted in her sixth top 20 hit on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart and millions of streams. The multihyphenate has been a constant presence in 2024, gracing the festival circuit with her live performances at Essence Festival along with Dreamville Festival. Her pristine vocals have continued to captivate audiences, as she collaborated with Camper on "War" with Jeremih, Foggieraw's "Stay Awhile" and Jessie Reyez's "JUST LIKE THAT." Fans can catch Ari live at the fifth and final Dreamville Festival next weekend in North Carolina, where she'll join J. Cole, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, and more.

Ari's career reached a landmark moment with the release of 'Pressure' from her riveting 2022 album age/sex/location. The RIAA platinum-certified hit, which soared to over 300 million streams and hit No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay, marked her first solo Hot 100 single. The scintillating track "Waste My Time" topped the R&B radio and Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay in 2023, further solidifying her position in the industry. With such a successful track record, the release of her new single "Soft Girl Era"' is sure to be a thrilling experience for her fans.

