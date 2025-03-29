Bayside Revisit 'Devotion And Desire' For 25th Anniversary

(BPM) In celebration of their 25th anniversary, esteemed punk band Bayside has re-recorded their quintessential track "Devotion And Desire", quickly became a fan favorite following its release in 2005, and has since closed out nearly every Bayside show.

Fans can look forward to seeing Bayside live this year on the 25 Years Of Bayside: The Errors Tour. Consisting of three legs throughout 2025, the tour kicks off tonight, March 29th, in Buffalo, and wraps on September 26th with a hometown show in Huntington, NY. Supporting them on the road will be Sincere Engineer (leg 1), Smoking Popes (leg 2), and The Sleeping (leg 3).

Featuring two nights in each city, fans will have the opportunity to see the band perform two different sets highlighting songs from across Bayside's extensive catalogue. Night one will include songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded, and Shudder, while night two will feature songs from Killing Time, Cult, Vacancy, Interrobang, and the band's most recent release There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

3/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom **

3/30 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom **

4/1 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House **

4/2- Toronto, ON @ The Opera House **

4/4 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues **

4/5 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues **

4/6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

4/7 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

4/9 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre **

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre **

6/6 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theater %

6/7 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theater %

6/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

6/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

6/12 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

6/13 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

6/14 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

6/16 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

6/17 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

6/19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues %

6/20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues %

6/21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club %

6/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club %

6/24 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile %

6/25 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile %

6/27 -Austin, TX @ Emo's %

6/28 -Austin, TX @ Emo's %

9/6 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues #

9/7 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues #

9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) #

9/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) #

9/11 - Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl #

9/12 - Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl #

9/13 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

9/14 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

9/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #

9/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #

9/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

9/20 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

9/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

9/24 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

9/25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

9/26 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

** - with Sincere Engineer

% - with Smoking Popes

# - with The Sleeping

