Carley Ridersleeve Announces New EP With 'Hangover of the Heart'

(TBG) Rising country artist Carley Ridersleeve is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated EP, Valley Heart Drive, set for release on April 25. Carley co-wrote every track on this new project that blends classic country with fresh, personal storytelling, delivering a collection of songs that explore love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Carley's new single, "Hangover of the Heart," drops today on all streaming platforms. This emotionally charged track captures the feeling of being caught between desire and heartbreak. With its raw lyrics and poignant melody, "Hangover of the Heart" dives into the aftermath of love's intoxicating effects and the pain of lingering feelings.

"'Hangover of the Heart' is about being addicted to someone, even if you know they aren't good for you," shares Carley. "That situation comes with such a complex set of feelings and it really reminded me of how alcohol can feel - fun in the moment, but then the next day there's a wave of regret that hits you really hard. There's even so many parallels between the physical symptoms I've felt when I'm my most heartbroken and when I'm hungover! The aching chest, headache, being unable to get out of bed - so there was a lot of immediate lyrical inspiration to draw from."

Valley Heart Drive Tracklisting

"Bad Things" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint)

"Hangover of the Heart" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint)

"She Knows" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint, Kirsten Maxwell)

"Buzzing Bees" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint)

"American Girl" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint)

"Keep Saying Your Sorries" (Carley Ridersleeve, Morgan Saint)

The EP was written and produced by Carley and her partner Morgan Saint, with both contributing to every aspect of the project-from the music and lyrics to production, instruments, to directing and designing all visuals and music videos. . Together, Carley and Morgan's collaboration brings a unique, deeply personal sound to the music, resonating with listeners who are drawn to authentic storytelling and bold creative choices.

