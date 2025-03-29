Chris Lake and Ragie Ban Deliver 'Toxic' Single

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated DJ/producer Chris Lake and Brazilian DJ/producer Ragie Ban - known for such hits as "Dangerous," "Habanera" and David Squillace's "Let's Go Deep" (Ragie Ban & Enne Remix) - unveiled the ID fans have been asking for - "Toxic".

Fueled by driving bass and crackling percussion, the infectious track samples Bell Biv DeVoe's iconic 1990 new jack swing hit "Poison," which was penned and produced by Dr. Freeze. The buzz about "Toxic" has been growing since Chris started teasing the song during his recent performances at Ocaso Music Festival, Sammy Virji's L.A. show and Concourse.

Chris Lake says, "Ragie Ban is definitely a talent to be watched and I couldn't be more excited to have this record out in the world with him."

"Everything happened in a very natural way," says Ragie Ban. "When I sent the idea of the track to Chris, he liked it a lot and was interested in working on the project together. It was an incredible journey, working on all the details for months until we felt that it was perfect and fit both of our tastes and styles. Working on 'Toxic' with Chris was an unforgettable experience because of who he is and the reference he is for everyone! I was happy to see all the reactions that the track was getting without even having a release date. It's been a surreal experience, and I can't wait to finally release it to the world."

