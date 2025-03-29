d4vd Asks 'What Are You Waiting For' With New Single

(TOC) Global, self-made alt pop artist d4vd unveils his newest song, "What Are You Waiting For." His upcoming debut album WITHERED is out via Darkroom/Interscope on April 25.

"What Are You Waiting For" is a high-energy, anthemic and relatable pop declaration brimming with urgency and emotional intensity. omplemented by a pulsating bassline that mirrors the pulse of a racing heartbeat and rapid guitar riffs, the track captures the feeling of being unseen by a crush. It serves as yet another compelling chapter in the evolving story of WITHERED, blending raw vulnerability with electrifying intensity. Released on d4vd's 20th birthday, the song ushers in a new decade for the artist and heightens anticipation for the full-length project. This single follows d4vd's more downtempo, smooth and luxuriant track "Crashing" (with. Kali Uchis), which was released earlier this month.

Today also marks the one-year anniversary of d4vd's hit single, "Feel It," which has become a mainstay in the charts and continues to rake in over 2M streams across platforms every day, an incredible feat for the burgeoning artist. The song is a part of Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's smash animation series, Invincible.

A continuation of his lauded and beloved first two EPs that introduced him to the world - Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals - d4vd's WITHERED is a brilliant amalgamation of disparate influences shaped into one visceral whole. The record takes the listener through the natural evolution and lifespan of the rose, an omnipresent visual in d4vd's creative output thus far, and is intended to be listened to sequentially like chapters in a book as the demise of a relationship unfolds. It is an album crackling with love found, love lost, love created, and love destroyed through every chorus and every melodic line.

