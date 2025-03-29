Feid Recruits Ty Dolla $ign For New Single 'DALLAX'

(Orienteer) Feid enlists Ty Dolla $ign for his new single "DALLAX" out now. Fresh off of winning two Premio lo Nuestro awards (Best Urban Male Artist of the Year, Best Urban Collaboration) as well as two iHeart Radio awards for (Best Latin Pop/Urban Song, Best Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year) this latest offering demonstrates Feid's uncanny ability to welcome collaborators into his unique take on reggaeton. "DALLAX" follows February's "NOS DESCONOXIMOS" as the latest offering of new music from Feid's highly anticipated new album coming this Spring.

Feid teased his forthcoming album again earlier this week with the release of a retro video game that can be played online at greenchromegames.com. The game contains a number of easter eggs unveiling details of the album and arrives as Feid closes the last few dates of his sold-out Europe Fastest Tour. Earlier this week in Milan, Feid also hosted a pop-up for his new tactical gear brand Sixdo.

The past three years have seen Feid's dramatic rise as a global star - an ascent made evident by him closing out 2024 as the 10th most streamed artist globally on Spotify for that year and celebrating with a series of record-breaking stadium shows in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia in December, which Alfred Marroquín documented for i-D. Across three nights of shows at Medellín's Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Feid sold over 210,000 tickets and brought out Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Maluma, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Tainy, Majid Jordan, Sech, Yandel and more to celebrate. The shows were also commemorated in the Guinness World Records, with Feid setting a record for Furthest Distance Covered in a Musical Performance on Stage (10.3km). His groundbreaking catalog also earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Música Urbana Album category for Ferxxocalipsis.

Related Stories

News > Feid