Joe Bonamassa Reveals 'Still Walking With Me' Video

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single, "Still Walking With Me," along with a music video. Following the introspective groove of "Shake This Ground," this latest release leans into a feel-good, classic vibe-buoyant and soulful, with a warm groove and an undeniable sense of gratitude.
Anchored by a warm groove and a classic feel, "Still Walking With Me" is an uplifting tribute to resilience, redemption, and the people who stick with us even when we don't deserve it. Bonamassa's lyrics walk the line between gratitude and humility - "You could've left a long time ago... I wouldn't blame ya"-while celebrating the kind of enduring partnership that weathers all storms. With its catchy refrain and unshakeable optimism, the song delivers a feel-good message wrapped in rich instrumentation and vintage tones.
Produced by long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey) and co-written with Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd), "Still Walking With Me" is the second preview from Bonamassa's upcoming studio album, due out later this year. The new music expands his ever-evolving sound while remaining grounded in the blues-rock foundation that has made him one of the genre's most dynamic forces.
The single arrives on the heels of a monumental season for Bonamassa. Just this week, he wrapped the 10th Anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise, the sold-out floating blues festival that set sail from Miami with performances from Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Kingfish, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and many more. The milestone event continued Bonamassa's commitment to building community and keeping the blues alive for future generations.
Next up, Bonamassa heads overseas for an extensive European Spring Tour, followed by a June run with his powerhouse supergroup Black Country Communion (featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian). After another round of summer dates across Europe-including sold-out shows in Ireland-he'll return stateside for his just-announced 2025 U.S. Summer Tour, a limited amphitheater run featuring stops at Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, and more iconic venues.
With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues Albums, and a relentless drive to evolve, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. Whether on stage, in the studio, or at sea, he continues to find new ways to push the blues forward while honouring its legacy.
JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULE
EUROPE TOUR 2025
April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Centre
April 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
April 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena
April 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
April 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
April 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
May 2 - Prague, CR - O2 Universam
May 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
May 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag Arena
May 8 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 - Frankfort, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025
June 6 - Fredericksburg, DK - Falkonersalen
June 7 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 - Tilburg, NL - 012 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 - Hamburg, DE - Stadtpark
June 12 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle
June 13 - Olomouc, CZ - Korunni Pevnustka
June 15 - Charlotta Valley, PL - Rock Legends Festival
June 17 - Vienna, AT- Vienna Gasometer
June 19 - Koln, DE - Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*
July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee
July 6 - Klam, AT- Clam Castle
July 8 - Veszprem, HU - Veszpremfest
July 10 - Stuttgart, DE - Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 - Weert, NL - Bospop
July 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino Park
July 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
US SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
August 1 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
August 5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
FALL 2025
September 12, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
September 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
