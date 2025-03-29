Laci Kaye Booth Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Debut With 'Daddy's Mugshot'

(Geffen) On the eve of making her Grand Ole Opry debut, acclaimed Geffen Records singer, songwriter and musician Laci Kaye Booth shared "Daddy's Mugshot" - her first new song since the release of her 2024 debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World and the Acoustic Sessions.

Booth's dreamy delivery belies a will of steel and a sly sense of humor as she sings, "What runs in the blood / Ain't ever gonna stop / I might look like my mama / But I smile like my daddy's mugshot." The track, written by Booth, was produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Patrick Droney), who also helmed The Loneliest Girl In The World.

Laci Kaye Booth says, "I wrote this song after I was scrolling on Facebook and saw my dad's mugshot going around. I started writing about him, my life, the curse passed down to me and trying to 'make it' in Nashville."

Set for tonight, March 29, Booth's Grand Ole Opry debut marks yet another milestone in her remarkable career as she joins the ranks of iconic artists like Luke Combs, Lady A, and many more who have stepped inside the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. Parker McCollum shared the momentous news with Laci on the final night of the first leg of his "What Kinda Man" arena tour, which featured Booth as special guest.

