LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows

(NLM) Brooklyn and Sheffield will meet in Los Angeles this fall, when LCD Soundsystem and Pulp come together for a historic two-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl. The shows, which take place September 25 and 26, are the only confirmed dates to feature this iconic double bill.
Tickets for LCD Soundsystem and Pulp at the Hollywood Bowl will go on sale to the general public beginning April 4 at 10am PT. Register here for first access to tickets before artist presale goes live from Wednesday, April 2 at 10am PT through Thursday, April 3 at 10am PT. Additional presale opportunities will begin Thursday, April 1.
LCD Soundsystem kicked off 2025 with the announcement of 10 new shows in five North American cities. Following a March 7 appearance at the M3F Music Festival, the new LCD U.S. headline dates began March 8 at San Diego's Gallagher Square at Petco Park, and will resume April 22-24 at Emo's in Austin, April 26-27 at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, April 30-May 1 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, and May 3-4 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.
April 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 30 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 1 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
September 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl * with PULP
September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl * with PULP
