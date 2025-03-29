Meg Donnelly Addresses Being Clingy In Your 20s With 'Close 2 Me'

(align) Singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress Meg Donnelly unveils her single "close 2 me" all about being clingy in your 20s via Range Music. The track was crafted alongside GRAMMY-nominated visionary Jon Bellion-the powerhouse behind hits for Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Eminem-who co-wrote and produced the record with Tenroc (Reneé Rapp, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers). With Jon Bellion's signature sonic craftsmanship, "close 2 me" emerges as a breathless piece of dance-pop, elevated by Meg Donnelly's dazzling vocal flow and genre-blurring production.

Of the single, Meg states, "'close 2 me' is a song about being fun, flirty and maybe even clingy. I believe the production of 'close 2 me' truly represents me. Having these early hip-hop influences, unique sounds that drive the song with y2k inspired production; while having soft vocals, almost bringing out this musical theatre side of me that I hold close. I think this song is a genre-less, fun, earworm song that everyone can dance to. I'm really proud of it and I LOVED working with Jon Bellion and Tenroc on it."

Teasing an upcoming project titled dying art, Meg Donnelly releases a series of audition tapes and confessionals chronicling a journey of auditioning several versions of herself throughout her early 20s. Blending satire and parody with absurdist comedic elements, the dying art Audition Tapes offer a playful yet sharp take on the grueling process Meg endured to break into the industry. Through this series of skits and performances, Meg acknowledges that the relentless dedication and rigorous training that were once essential to breaking into show business are now part of a fading reality. Watch the "close 2 me" audition here and watch the visualizer for the new track below:

Related Stories

Meg Donnelly Gets 'picky' With New Single

Disney Star Meg Donnelly Shares New Single 'in my bag'

News > Meg Donnelly