Sawyer Utah Shares Midnight Mix Of 'TEXAS'

(Press Here) Fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer Sawyer Utah has released "TEXAS (midnight mix)," a fresh take on previously released single "TEXAS". With an atmospheric production, the trippy new mix brings Utah's heartful lyrics to the front while also highlighting his unique and emotive vocals. The remix follows the release of "san fran (solo stripped)," a re-imagined version of his buzzy single "san fran" featuring mxrgan which is featured on Utah's debut EP WHEREVER U ARE.

WHEREVER U ARE serves up Sawyer Utah's fresh take on indie-pop that combines western undertones, atmospheric production, and earnest lyrics. The EP showcases Utah's evolution as both an artist and producer, and he has quickly established himself as a versatile force in the indie pop landscape. Now based in Nashville after stints in New York and Los Angeles, the EP's title carries multiple meanings, reflecting not only the poetic geographic diversity in his songs but also his desire to create music that resonates with listeners regardless of where they are in their lives. "haven't been talking to you," a more introspective track that began as a forgotten demo, found its audience through TikTok (with over 500K views and climbing) before being completed just weeks before its release late last year.

Sawyer Utah's artistic vision extends beyond music into visual aesthetics, where he serves as his own creative director. His style incorporates Western elements, featuring recurring motifs of stars and horses, which appear in everything from his jewelry to upcoming merch designs. His music draws similarities to genre-bending artists like Post Malone, Holly Humberstone, and Dominic Fike, and takes a page from the multihyphenate book of Jack Antonoff, equally comfortable behind the mixing board and writing for other artists as he is performing his own music center stage. He's been honing his craft since childhood in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he began playing guitar at age six and by middle school, he was already exploring music production - building a home studio in his parents' basement, where he taught himself recording and production techniques. Utah has found his sweet spot producing and writing releases for indie pop and country artists including Zach Hood, ROSIE, Matt Hall, Graham

Bright, Madelyn McGee, mxrgan, Connor McCutcheon, Alex Angelo and more. And he's a killer performer in his own right, connecting with audiences on stage with ease.

Looking ahead, Utah plans to maintain this dual focus, continuing to develop both as a solo artist and as a collaborator for other musicians while his goal remains consistent: to create meaningful connections through music that resonate with listeners who are trying to feel their emotions most deeply and enjoy life to its fullest. With more new music slated for release this spring, he's positioning himself as a rising force in the indie pop landscape.

