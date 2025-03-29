SLACKRR Premiere 'Never Forget' Video

(Earshot) UK-based pop-punk powerhouse SLACKRR have released a music video for their brand new single, Never Forget. The track is the latest offering from their upcoming album, set for release via SBAM Records in summer 2025.

"We are so excited for Never Forget being released into the world," says Scotty, lead singer of SLACKRR. "This song is about never forgetting where you started because it made you the person you are today. Whether your past was good or bad, it shaped you, and you've grown from it. If you've made it a million miles from where you once were, you should always remember what got you there."

Written in the summer of 2024, Never Forget is a high-energy anthem filled with raw emotion and a powerful message about perseverance, growth, and gratitude. The band emphasizes the importance of staying grounded, acknowledging the struggles and the people who helped them along the way.

