Spin Doctors Stream New Track 'The Heart Of The Highway'

(MPG) '90s alt-rock icons the Spin Doctors released "The Heart Of The Highway," the third single from their upcoming LP Face Full of Cake, out April 11 via Capitol Records. Tackling the transient nature of life as an artist, the song is drenched in psychedelic guitars and zigzaging percussion - all tied together by Chris Barron's unmistakable vocal delivery.

Next month, the band will play a special album release show at New York's Brooklyn Bowl on April 12 followed by a four-night residency at Park City's Egyptian Theatre in June and appearances at major festivals like Boston Calling, Bourbon & Beyond and Oceans Calling. This summer, they'll also hit the road for a tour with Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms.

"One of the ongoing themes of this band is the juxtaposition of living your dream and doing what you love," says Barron. "But paying the price of being away from home and the people that you love in order to do that. The song is a bit of a poem about how it feels to be far from home."

From the album, the band has shared the nostalgic "Rock 'N' Roll Heaven," which imagines an afterlife where the beer stays cold and the amps go up to 11, and "Still A Gorilla" which showcases a noisier, heavier sound and garnered praise from Rolling Stone who said the song is "genuinely surprising and fun, led by a marauding fuzzed-out riff." The upcoming LP marks their debut on Capitol Records and the first Spin Doctors record with new bassist Jack Daley who joined the band full-time in 2021, rounding out the four-piece including Barron, guitarist Eric Schenkman and drummer Aaron Comess. Recorded at Daley's Asbury Park, NJ studio, the album features a combination of the easy-going hook-forward songs and freewheeling jam sensibilities they've always exhibited with bluesy funk flavor and straightforward rock'n'roll.

"Spin Doctors fans are going to be knocked out by this new record," shares Barron. "It's got that vintage Spin Doctors sound of ear candy and denser material that harkens back to Pocket Full Of Kryptonite but with years of experience under our belts."

Formed in 1988 in New York City, Spin Doctors' full-length 1991 debut Pocket Full of Kryptonite sold over ten million copies across the world and spawned two massive singles: "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," which reached number two on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart, and the now ubiquitous Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten hit "Two Princes," which was the No. 1 Rock radio hit of 1993 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group at the GRAMMYs. They've appeared on SNL, played major festivals like Glastonbury and opened for The Rolling Stones. And after three decades and nearly two thousand shows, Spin Doctors remain as committed as ever.

Tour Dates:

April 8 - Green Cove Springs, FL - Clay County Fairgrounds %

April 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun %

April 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl %

April 18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino %

April 19 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino %

May 17 - Richardson, TX - Wildflower Arts & Music Festival ^

May 23 - Boston, MA - Harvard Athletics %

May 23 - Moses Lake, WA - Moses Lake Spring Fest ^

May 25 - Allston, MA - Boston Calling Festival ^

May 31 - Baltimore, MD - Never Early Fest ^

June 5 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 6 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 7 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

June 8 - Park City, UT - Egyptian Theatre %

July 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

July 5 - Hays, KS - Wild West Festival ^

July 6 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater #

July 7 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre #

July 11 - Rochester, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

July 12 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights #

July 13 - Creighton, PA - Iron City Stage #

July 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre #

July 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Hall #

July 21 - Harrington, DE - Delaware State Fair #

July 25 - Prior Lake, MN - Ribfest ^

July 26 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival #

July 27 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park #

August 7 - Chesterfield, MO - Chesterfield Amphitheater #

August 8 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair Campground #

August 9 - El Reno, OK - Lucky Star Amphitheater #

August 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa #

August 15 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre #

August 16 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

August 19 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery #

August 21 - Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom #

August 22 - Seattle, WA - TBA #

August 23 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest #

August 25 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion #

August 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

August 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort #

September 4 - Andover, KS - Capitol Federal Amphitheater #

September 5 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort #

September 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater #

September 12 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater #

September 13 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater #

September 14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival ^

September 26 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling ^

% - Headline

# - with Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms

^ - Festival

