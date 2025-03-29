.

Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones Wins Emmy Award

(2911) George Jones, one of the greatest country singers to have ever lived, was front and center at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY awards, which took place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, as 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' took home the EMMY award for Special Event Coverage!

As Jones' music continues to be introduced to a younger generation, many artists who have respected and loved him, including Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Jamey Johnson, Uncle Kracker, Tracy Lawrence, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols, Jelly Roll, Sam Moore, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Gretchen Wilson, Trace Adkins, The Isaacs, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Tracy Byrd, Dillon Carmichael, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Billy Yates, Heath Wright of Ricochet, Anita Cochran, Tony Jackson, Lisa Matassa, Tim Watson and more came out to honor his legacy a decade after his passing during the television event that was recorded at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

"I am so happy! This is the first award I have won and to receive it honoring George is just wonderful," says Nancy Jones, Executive Producer of the television special. "The last time I was on an award show stage, I was at the CMA Awards and George ran to the bathroom just before his name was called as a CMA winner and I had to go up and accept the honor for him. Now, I get to accept this honor for myself and all the great artists that came out to honor George and his music. Whoa, did we just win an EMMY? I am so happy!"

Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Joe From Texas, Breland Homes, Bud Light, Fourth Capital Bank, The Broadway Group, Blaster Chemical, All Access Coach Leasing, Encore Music Group, Coca Cola, Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, Sweet Sensational, and Biscuit Belly.
Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones was Executive Produced by Nancy Jones and Kirk West for No Show Productions, LLC; was Produced by Kirt Webster for Spinning Plates, Inc., Luke Pierce and Ben Haley for WORKS Entertainment, and Greg Hall for TH Entertainment; and Associate Producers were Josh Bleidt, Austin Smith, and Jeremy Westby.

