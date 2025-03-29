Stream Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead'

(Republic) Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist, and international superstar, Ariana Grande releases her highly anticipated eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead via Republic Records.
Don't miss the premiere of brighter days ahead short film, written and directed by Christian Breslauer and Ariana Grande. Special fan screenings of brighter days ahead are planned in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boca Raton on Sunday, March 30th, where fans will have a chance of seeing the short film on the big screen.
The release marks the one-year anniversary of Ariana Grande's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY nominated album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". Both, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making eternal sunshine the only album to produce multiple Hot 100 #1 hits in 2024.
