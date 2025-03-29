The Rasmus Reveal 'Creatures of Chaos' Video

(SRO) Finnish 6x Platinum and 8x Gold-certified, record-breaking rock outfit The Rasmus are back with their electrifying new single, "Creatures of Chaos," along with a music video. With their signature blend of dark atmospheres and anthemic melodies, the band once again proves why they remain a force to be reckoned with in the rock world. In their native Finland, where they are the reigning #1 rock band, The Rasmus stands at #1 on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Deezer as far as followers, views, likes and streams.

At its core, "Creatures of Chaos" is an anthem for outsiders, a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt like they don't belong. "'Creatures of Chaos' is a global invitation to all misfits and anyone out there who's ever felt like an outsider to join us!" exclaims frontman Lauri Ylönen. "The world is such a messed up place right now. I felt like going harder musically to match my feelings of being lost, scared and uncomfortable. People are so divided with their opinions that I find myself looking for hope and unity out of people like myself. It's important to belong somewhere and take a stand with your opinions. 'Creatures of Chaos' is a shout-out to all people like us to come together."

The song was written by Lauri together with Desmond Child and Marti Fredriksen, Child having worked together with the band on the previous albums Black Roses and Rise. Creatures of Chaos was tracked at Fredriksen's Sienna Studios in Nashville. Joseph McQueen did some additional production and mixed and mastered the track at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles.

Packed with driving riffs, anthemic hooks, and raw emotion, the song channels the spirit of rebellion and unity that has always been at the heart of The Rasmus' music. The song was written by Lauri along with renowned songwriter Desmond Child (who contributed to the band's BLACK ROSES and RISE albums and has worked with Bon Jovi, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, among with countless others), and Marti Fredriksen (Aerosmith). Tracked at Fredriksen's Sienna Studios in Nashville and produced by Marti Frederiksen and Desmond Child, with additional production by Joseph McQueen, it captures the band at their most dynamic and urgent.

Related Stories

Soilwork Reveal New Official Band Lineup

News > The Rasmus