Tucker Wetmore Celebrates ACM Nomination With 'Casino'

(Mercury) Country powerhouse Tucker Wetmore has a lot to celebrate these days. Fresh off earning his first-ever nomination for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he drops his final preview of new music ahead of his highly-anticipated debut album What Not To with the release of "Casino." This week also marks the one-year anniversary of releasing his life-changing, RIAA Platinum No.1 single "Wind Up Missin' You."

Written by Josh Jenkins, Alex Palmer, John Pierce and Michael Tyler, today's high-stakes country heartbreak anthem spins love into an addictive gamble, where the odds are stacked against him but he just can't walk away. With a hook as irresistible as the game he's playing, Wetmore deals out a slick, neon-lit soundtrack for anyone who's ever bet it all on the wrong one.

Hot on the heels of his first No.1 at Country radio earlier this year with "Wind Up Missin' You," Wetmore's current lead single "3,2,1" impacted airwaves earlier this month and debuted as the No.1 most-added with 73 first-week stations. Now charting across the Country charts, the track cements his rapid ascent as one of the genre's most in-demand new artists.

The success at radio comes just weeks before his debut album What Not To drops on Friday, April 25. The 19-track collection captures the highs, lows and lessons learned in Wetmore's 25 years. Produced by Chris LaCorte, the record weaves together interconnected themes, "like red yarn connecting a bunch of pins on a wall," as Wetmore describes it. At its core is the title track, "What Not To," a song about struggle, compassion and salvation. "Momma said you don't pray no more/breaks my heart, so I do it for you," Wetmore sings.

