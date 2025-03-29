Ty Myers Surprises Fans With The Select (Deluxe)

(CR) Ty Myers surprises fans with the release of The Select (Deluxe) - an expanded version of his triumphant debut album via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia. After his fast-growing following demanded more music from the 17-year-old phenom, Myers curated a two-disc Deluxe that includes two brand-new tracks, as well as acoustic renditions of three crowd favorites from the critically lauded LP.

First released in January, The Select immediately earned acclaim from major publications like No Depression ("we may be witnessing the emergence of a generational talent") and MusicRow ("Myers, known for his unique sound and authentic storytelling, has become one of country music's most exciting new stars"). When it came time to create the Deluxe, Myers elevated the album's tracklist with acoustic renditions of three songs written entirely on his own: "Thought It Was Love" (a viral smash that's hit 2.2 MILLION+ global weekly streams), "Firefly," and "Worry is a Sickness." Along with a soulful new duet "Help Ourselves," featuring Harper O'Neill, the Deluxe also spotlights the self-penned "On The Boulevard" - boosting the total number of solo writes to 13, a rare and remarkable feat for a newcomer's debut.

Written by Myers and Alex Lambert, the Brandon Hood-produced "Help Ourselves" is the latest evidence of the extraordinary songwriting chops and stunningly timeless sound that made The Selectone of the most compelling introductions of 2025. Once again revealing a lyrical sophistication well beyond his years, Myers reflects on a troubled relationship with both unbridled emotion and deeply poetic eloquence ("Me and dark liquor, yeah we made a deal / If I keep drinking, than the hurt is healed / Everybody knows you been puttin' me through hell / And I should probably keep that bottle on the shelf / But we can't seem to help ourselves"). With its swooning steel guitar, shimmering textures, and gorgeously sprawling riffs, "Help Ourselves" also features a lovely performance from O'Neill, whose tender voice provides a powerful contrast to Myers' exquisitely weary vocals. The result: a slow-burning but undeniably potent ballad destined for the canon of classic Country duets.

Currently touring the country on his SOLD-OUT The Select Tour, Myers invited O'Neill onstage for a surprise performance of "Help Ourselves" during last Friday's (3/21) headline set at Billy Bob's Texasin Fort Worth (where he thrilled the wall-to-wall audience by announcing the forthcoming release of the Deluxe). Also available today (3/28), viewers can check out clips from that performance in the official music video, alongside exclusive footage of Myers and O'Neill hanging out in the venue and running through the song during soundcheck.

