Watch Lil Tecca's 'Dark Thoughts' Video

(Republic) Multiplatinum sensation Lil Tecca uncovers the slick and cinematic music video for his rapidly rising smash single "Dark Thoughts" out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records.

Once again, he embodies pure star power on-screen. Flanked by a dancer, he raps from a leather couch, spitting the track's wavy bars with a palpable sense of feel and handling the hook with precision and poise. The visual mirrors the song's ebb-and-flow, and it showcases Lil Tecca's confidence and charisma.

"Dark Thoughts" has exploded as a phenomenon in its own right. The track vaulted to #2 on the Spotify US Top Songs Chart. Plus, it marked his Top 50 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and 13th entry overall on the respective chart. Thus far, it has reeled in north of 40 million global streams and counting.

Moreover, it garnered widespread tastemaker applause. HYPEBEAST raved, "His latest single, "Dark Thoughts," reveals a fresh side of the artist. The track seamlessly blends introspective lyricism with an infectious beat, showcasing Tecca's growth and versatility." HotNewHipHop went as far as to proclaim, "Tecca's latest single, 'Dark Thoughts,' may very well be the best track of his career." HitsDailyDouble called it "a full-on heater," and Billboard touted it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to note, "He assured us there was no plan B with his robust Plan A project in 2024, but the next era is taking his artistry to new heights - just enjoy the ride."

It may be dropping at the start of spring, but "Dark Thoughts" has all the ingredients of a summer banger. Tecca exhibits impeccable beat selection once more, serving up melodic rhymes over bouncy production punctuated by nineties R&B panache, twinkling piano, and bright loops. Flaunting his signature magnetic wordplay, he leans into this groove with charismatic, yet introspective bars.

It continues his flawless run since the arrival of PLAN A in 2024. Not only did the latter notch his fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, but it took flight as his highest-charting debut since the now-classic We Love You Tecca in 2019. He lit up DSPs with the likes of "BAD TIME," "TASTE," and "NUMBER 2," which clocked millions of streams.

PLAN A followed 2023's TEC. The album became his fourth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 and has garnered over 1.7 billion streams worldwide. His rise has only continued though. As a teen, he uncompromisingly pursued his dream and wound up with 11 billion streams, sales of 8 million albums, and a bevy of multiplatinum singles.

The next era of Lil Tecca is officially upon us...

