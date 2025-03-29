Yung Lean Previews New Album With 'Babyface Maniacs'

(Orienteer) Yung Lean shares his second offering, "Babyface Maniacs," from his forthcoming album Jonatan. The single, paired with a Leo Siboni-directed and Frenzy Paris-produced video, explores pain, isolation, and resilience, backed by melancholic synths. The video amplifies this with surreal imagery of Yung Lean shedding his burdens. Together, they tell a haunting yet hopeful story of struggle and survival.

Speaking on the single, Lean shares that this is "a story of love - romance on dirt roads leaving everyone and everything behind. "Babyface Maniacs" is a song based on real trips I've had mixed with films like True Romance and Wild at Heart. Just u and your lover on the road forever. Babyfaced killers on the run."

Earlier this week, Yung Lean revealed his upcoming North American and European tour set for October and November. This tour marks a new chapter in the Yung Lean live experience, which was previewed during his sold-out headline performance at Stockholm's Avicii Arena earlier this month. He shared a full-length concert film capturing the electrifying show, which served as a true family affair, with performances that brought together the best of Sad Boys and Drain Gang, with special guests Gud, Yung Sherman, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital, all rocking the stage in front of a packed hometown crowd of over 16,000.

Yung Lean's return to the stage will celebrate the release of the forthcoming Jonatan LP, which will arrive on May 2nd via his own World Affairs label. Outside of music, Yung Lean has been filming for Romain Gavras' forthcoming movie Sacrifice alongside actors Chris Evans, John Malkovich, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel and more, including his musical collaborator Charli XCX.

Since bursting onto the global stage in 2013 with his twice-viral "Ginseng Strip 2002," which was the #1 TikTok song globally in 2022, the now 28-year-old artist is over a decade into a career that has been shockingly unique, not only for his international success as a Swedish rapper, but also the partnerships he has forged and the sheer potency of his art. Having collaborated with mainstream rappers like Travis Scott, alt-pop stars like FKA Twigs, and avant-garde experimentalists like Dean Blunt, Yung Lean has explored the limits of genre with projects like JonatanLeandoer96 and his punk band Död Mark. With Jonatan, he makes his most direct artistic statement yet, one that synthesizes his career to date into a singular and powerful statement of intent.

