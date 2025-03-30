2 Lane Summer Takes Fans To Tennessee Mountains With 'Til the Day That I Die' Video

(QHR) Quartz Hill Records' newest signing, soulful country-pop duo 2 Lane Summer, today released their debut EP, The Love Songs, available now across all digital retail and streaming partners.

With smooth vocal harmonies that Billboard describes as "bold and beautiful," 2 Lane Summer's Joe Hanson and Chris Ray have amassed a fast-growing fan base, including more than 380,000 social media followers, thanks to their heartfelt original tunes and viral covers of romantic classics. The duo's new EP will no doubt serve as the soundtrack for many a spring romance or wedding.

Hanson and Ray co-wrote all four tracks on The Love Songs, two of which are new stripped-back "wedding" versions of some of the duo's most popular previously released tracks.

"It's another flavor of the same song that might be more palatable in more of an intimate setting, like at a wedding, or if a couple is doing a slow dance," explains Hanson. "The main reason we wanted to put these ballads on our debut EP is we believe in the songs so much. They've gotten so much steam and traction on social media already, and I just think there's a lot left in the tank for these songs that the world needs to hear."

Featuring 2 Lane Summer's trademark soaring vocal harmonies and warm piano sounds, the EP's focus track, "Til the Day That I Die (Wedding Version)," is a pledge of lifelong romantic love that feels like a wedding song for the ages:

I'm gonna love you, and hold you, and never let you go

Respect you, protect you, and treat you like gold

I'll be your man, your best friend, your fire in the night

Thank God for every second you're in my life

Til the day that I die

"I think we just wanted to write a love song," recalls Ray. "Something every guy wants to say to his girl, his wife, his woman. What could be stronger than loving someone until death?"

The official music video features stunning panoramic views of a Tennessee mountain landscape. It was filmed on the grounds of a private residence near the town of Sewanee, with Ray's piano perched on the edge of a cliff overlooking the majestic Cumberland Plateau.

"It was really fun and scary at the same time," he laughs, "but we'd do it again for the fans!"

"I remember being glad that I wasn't the one who had to play the piano that day," adds Hanson, "because Chris was a few feet closer to the cliff than I was."

