Alt-Country Supergroup Chaparelle 'Playing Diamonds Cashing Checks' With New Single

(KJ) Alt-country supergroup, Chaparelle today released their newest single "Playing Diamonds Cashing Checks". The new single comes ahead of their highly-anticipated debut album, Western Pleasure, releasing on April 18, courtesy of Mom+Pop Music.

In a harmonious union, Texas-based musicians Zella Day, Jesse Woods and Beau Bedford joined forces in 2023 to form alt-country supergroup Chaparelle. What began as a songwriting partnership between Zella Day and Jesse Woods quickly evolved into a deeper connection and the couple is now engaged. The couple soon began working with acclaimed producer Beau Bedford (known for his work with Orville Peck, Wyatt Flores and more) and Bedford soon joined the band, solidifying the group's distinct sound, vocal prowess and celebrated contributions to their distinct genres.

Chaparelle channels the golden age of country music, weaving a melodic narrative and timeless storytelling with a modern, sultry edge. Their live performances-sensual, enchanting, and undeniably captivating-have quickly built a devoted following.

Fresh off standout performances at Luck Reunion and SXSW, Chaparelle continues to build momentum following the release of their buzzed-about singles "Playing Diamonds Cashing Checks," "Inside The Lines," "Bleeding Hearts," and "Sex and Rage." Now, the trio sets their sights on the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, Western Pleasure, arriving Friday, April 18. The band wrote and recorded their music, produced entirely by Bedford, in their home city of Austin, Texas.

The band on "Western Pleasure": Born and raised in the central Texas Hill Country, our album is a celebration of life. Through love's quarrels and victories is a deep well of inspiration that keeps us together. Like a country song so simple and true is the spirit of Chaparelle.

Prior to the album, Chaparelle will two step across Texas stopping in Houston, Austin and Dallas and following the release, the supergroup will kick-off an incredible calendar hitting stops all over the country including BottleRock Napa Valley, supporting Charley Crockett at Red Rocks and culminating with their headlining tour in the fall.

4/3/2025 | The Heights Theater | Houston, TX

4/4/2025 | Scoot Inn | Austin, TX

4/5/2025 | The Kessler Theater | Dallas, TX

5/2/2025 | Friday Cheers - Brown's Island | Richmond, VA

5/25/2025 | BottleRock Napa Valley | Napa Valley, CA

5/25/2025 | BottleRock Afterparty at The Garden | Napa Valley, CA

5/30/2025 | Blue Canoe | Tupelo, MS

5/31/2025 | Barrelhouse Ballroom | Chattanooga, TN

6/1/2025 | Railbird Festival | Lexington, KY

6/20-6/21/2025 | Winnetka Music Festival | Winnetka, IL

6/21/2025 | Levitate Backyard & Rexicana Surf Cantina | Marshfield, MA

6/22/2025 | Green River Festival | Greenfield, MA

6/25/2025 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO *supporting Charley Crockett

6/26/2025 | Blue Ox Music Festival | Eau Claire, WI

6/27/2025 | Summerfest | Milwaukee, WI

6/28/2025 | The Empty Bottle | Chicago, IL

7/5/2025 | Zootown Festival | Missoula, MT

7/25/2025 | FloydFest | Floyd, VA

8/10/2025 | Rocky Mountain Folks Festival | Lyons, CO

9/17/2025 | Tractor Tavern | Seattle, WA

9/18/2025 | Wonder Ballroom | Portland, OR

9/24/2025 | Slo Brew Rock | San Luis Obispo, CA

9/26/2025 | Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA

10/16/2025 | Fine Line | Minneapolis, MN

10/17/2025 | High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI

10/18/2025 | The Stache, Grand Rapids | MI

10/20/2025 | Turntable | Indianapolis, IN

10/21/2025 | Thunderbird Café & Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

10/22/2025 | World Cafe Live | Philadelphia, PA

10/24/2025 | The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA

10/25/2025 | Music Hall of Williamsburg | Brooklyn, NY

10/28/2025 | The Atlantis | Washington, DC

10/30/2025 | The Grey Eagle | Asheville, NC

10/31/2025 | Neighborhood Theatre | Charlotte, NC

11/1/2025 | The Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC

11/5/2025 | Terminal West | Atlanta, GA

11/6/2025 | Saturn | Birmingham, AL

11/7/2025 | The Basement East | Nashville, TN

12/3/2025 | Crescent Ballroom | Phoenix, AZ

