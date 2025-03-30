Amerie Returns With First New Song In 7 Years 'Mine'

(CLM) Making a momentous return, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and author Amerie is back with her first new solo single in seven years "Mine" out now. It sets the stage for the arrival of her anxiously awaited sixth full-length album-coming soon.
"Mine" embodies the strength of her union with GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaking producer Troy Taylor [Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Whitney Houston, Syd, Queen Naija]. The news of Amerie's comeback and creative partnership with Troy sent shockwaves through the R&B world at the end of last year. When they previewed this next era on Instagram, the post garnered hundreds of thousands of views and likes.
However, "Mine" takes flight as the kind of anthem fans have come to expect from the iconic artist. On the track, a bassline thumps like a heartbeat beneath her impassioned verses. She flaunts her instantly recognizable high register on the chantable chorus as she promises, "Something 'bout you babe, I'll make you mine, I'll make you mine." It's sensual, spirited, and soulful.
It's Amerie at the height of her powers.
