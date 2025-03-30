Band of Skulls Preview Rarities Box Set With 'Death by Diamonds and Pearls (live from the Village)'

(Sideways) Band of Skulls has released "Death by Diamonds and Pearls (live from the Village)" on all streaming services. The track is one of the many B-Sides and rarities included in the limited edition deluxe boxset Cold Fame, out on 27 June via Artist Royalties Collective and available for pre-order now at the Band of Skulls website.

The Cold Fame box set was curated by the sole original member, Russell Marsden. For the collection, Marsden pulled items from his personal archive, including exclusive interviews, previously unseen photos, and rare materials, to give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, Sweet Sour, and Himalayan, from their humble start in South Hampton to touring the globe. The box set includes the first three albums, B-sides, rarities, a coffee table book, and more.

"Death by Diamonds and Pearls (live from the Village)" was recorded at the legendary Village Recording Studio in Los Angeles in 2009, where the band was invited to record a session for MySpace's Transmission program. The band recorded several songs for the session, including a cover of Patsy Cline's "Walking After Midnight" and "Death By Diamonds and Pearls," which became one of their signature songs. " "Recording at the Village studios was a date with destiny," recalls Marsden. " Just a few months before, Fleetwood Mac's Tusk and Rumours had inspired us in the creation of our debut record. We gathered in the famous Studio D, and recorded the songs in one day, a stark contrast to the sporadic sessions back in the cosy Courtyard studio back in England. The session captured the band just as we set out on our American adventure. It's a perfect testament to our ambition and the songs that propelled us to new heights."

Band of Skulls, formed in Southampton in 2004, led by Russell Marsden (guitar, vocals). The band released Baby Darling Doll Face Honey in 2009, which produced the stand-out tracks "I Know What I Am" and "Death by Diamonds and Pearls." The band's signature gritty guitar riffs, dual vocal harmonies, and raw energy of the album earned them critical acclaim, millions of streams, and memorable placements in wildly popular video games, film, and TV series, including Friday Night Lights, Twilight, Guitar Hero, and more.

In 2012 the band released their second album, Sweet Sour, which debuted in the top 20 on the UK sales charts, in the top 50 in Australia, and in the top 200 in the U.S., with the title track "Sweet Sour" peaking in the top 30 on the U.S. Alternative Charts. The album showcased a more polished and mature sound while retaining their signature intensity. The third album, Himalayan, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was produced by Nick Launay ( Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Talking Heads, Yeah Yeah Yeah's, Arcade Fire). The album was well-received by critics and fans alike, reinforcing the band's reputation for delivering high-quality rock music with a distinctive edge.

The success of the first three albums and the band's reputation for their bombastic live show led to tours supporting bands such as Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Dead Weather, Muse, and more. In recent years, Band of Skulls have continued to evolve and experiment with their sound, releasing several more albums and maintaining a strong presence both live and through the continued use of their well-crafted songs across film and TV. This evolution keeps their music fresh and exciting, as evidenced by their over 100M streams across streaming platforms.

The band will join Australian rock legends Jet as special guests on their highly anticipated 2025 North American tour. This electrifying tour will see Band of Skulls performing in some of the most iconic venues across the United States and Canada, delivering their signature blend of bluesy garage rock and anthemic energy. The band will also play two solo shows after their run with Jet at the world-famous Troubadour in Los Angeles on June 18 and The Independent in San Francisco on June 20.

