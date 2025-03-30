Elliot James Reay 'Daydreaming' With New Single

(ICLG) 23-year-old singer and songwriter Elliot James Reay shares his new swooning single, "Daydreaming." The lushly orchestral song builds on his loving embrace of '50s and '60s music, infusing his timeless rock 'n' roll with cinematic grandeur and an eerie sense of longing. "Daydreaming" is available now at all digital retailers HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.

For his third song ever, Reay reunites with writer-producer duo SOAP (Manchester's Josh Noble and Karl Ziegler) alongside cowriters Annielle Lisiuk and Theo Hutchcraft. "Daydreaming" opens on shimmering electric guitar and Reay's classic vocal tone before growing to include a full band, plus strings and brass - not to mention actual bird chirps that add to the reverie-like feel. "Our love is a daydream, and I lose my days to you," Reay coos with a deep yearning in his voice. "Darling I close my eyes and I wonder, if a little glimpse will do / Daydreaming of you."

Reay, who grew up in Greater Manchester, England, recently completed a one-of-a-kind trip to Memphis, Tennessee, after winning the "Road to Memphis" international song contest and music initiative. Among 33,000 international entries, his sensational debut single "I Think They Call This Love" - true to the Memphis sound - resonated deeply with judges, earning him recognition from the city whose legendary musical heritage has inspired Reay like no other's.

The young musician visited historic sites including Sun Studio, Graceland, Beale Street, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and the National Civil Rights Museum, making stops along the way to experience the iconic food and atmosphere, and to chat with local TV and radio. The trip was organized by TUFF.Earth in collaboration with the City of Memphis and the City of Liverpool.

Reay was influenced by artists like Roy Orbison from an early age and now channels that sound into his music. His viral popularity first came from his refreshing revival of that pioneering era of culture and music, enthralling millions of viewers and listeners with "I Think They Call This Love".

