HAYS Streams 'Driving Myself Insane'

(MPG) Rising country star HAYS shared his new single "Driving Myself Instead" via River House Artists. His first release of the year, "Driving Myself Insane" is a slow burning country rocker that follows a slew of singles HAYS released in 2024, including his debut single, "Lettin' Go."

"'Driving Myself Insane' highlights the honest struggles of a breakup," HAYS explains. "Where drinking starts as the coping mechanism for the sorrow, it ends up bringing back even more memories of a lost love. This downward spiral of drinking to forget, but only remembering more, ends up driving us to a place of regret, sorrow, and ultimately, insanity. I'm excited to kick off 2025 with one of my favorite songs that I've written. There's a lot more music in the pipeline!"

The 24-year-old artist from Jacksonville, Florida spent 2024 honing his craft by performing over 200 shows across the Southeast, developing a unique country rock sound that has drawn comparisons to artists like Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean.

Having enjoyed social media success on TikTok with an acoustic video taken on his bathroom floor, which racked in over 800K views and 100K likes, HAYS released his debut single "Lettin' Go" on March 15, 2024. The track boasted over 100K streams within the first month of its release. His latest single "Town Near You," released at the end of last year, showcases his continued growth and commitment to his craft. HAYS has shared the stage with stars like Dylan Marlowe, Ella Langley, and Hudson Westbrook, continuing to make a name for himself in the country music scene.

