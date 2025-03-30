Hear John K's New Single 'Honey'

() Multi-platinum singer/songwriter John K returns today with the infectious and boisterous brand-new single "Honey." His first official release of 2025, the song is set to be featured on John K's upcoming third studio album, set for release later this year.

Sonically, "Honey" is a breezy, groove-filled and summer-ready anthem, an effortless display of versatility from John K that simultaneously showcases the best of his songwriting bonafides. Lyrically, the song contrasts with its sunny disposition, examining the artist's real-life struggle with anxiety.

As John K explains, "'Honey' is from a collection of new songs I've written over the past several years. A lot has changed. I've changed. I became a father to two absolutely beautiful boys. And while stepping into that role I aspired to be something of a singing-stay-at-home-dad, music still required me to travel a lot and spend large chunks of time away from them. This led to my first real bout with crippling anxiety."

Listening to it reminds me of my wife's voice softly and confidently assuring me, 'Honey, you don't have to worry," says John. "I stopped worrying and we wrote this song. And to this day, it puts a smile on my face whenever I hear it."

Be on the lookout for the official music video, coming soon.

Alongside the new music, John K is set to return to the road this year across North America in support of the album. More information will be revealed soon.

